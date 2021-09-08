BOSTON – Edward J. “Ted” Needham, 32, formerly of Scarborough, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2021, surrounded by his family.The short but impactful life of Ted began on July 10, 1989. He was the second child born to James and Diane (Hubert) Needham. From a young age, the values of being thoughtful and loving were instilled in Ted. He exuded these values nearly every single day of his life, and even in the days following his death.Ted graduated from Scarborough High School class of 2007. Throughout school, he was very active in Lacrosse where he played on the varsity team for all 4 years. His contributions, along with those of his teammates, led the team to win the State Championship in 2006. As an acknowledgement of his abilities and leadership, Ted was presented the Coaches Award during his senior year.In addition to his passion for LAX, Ted worked for DiMillo’s Restaurant for several years where he was affectionately known as “Tall Ed”. When he wasn’t playing or working, he was spending time at Higgins Beach, cooking and preparing meals for family, giving incredibly meaningful and thoughtful gifts to family, and doing his best to brighten people’s days by making them laugh.Ted moved to Somerville within the last few years which provided a somewhat unseen blessing as Ted and his older brother Patrick where able to spend a lot of time together, reinforcing their already strong bond. As a final thoughtful gift, Edward donated both of his kidneys to two separate people in need. With the gifts he left, and his impactful and meaningful life, he will live on in the hearts of everyone he touched. Ted is survived by his parents, Jim and Diane Needham of Scarborough; brother, Patrick Needham of Boston; and many extended family members and friends.Visiting Hours celebrating Ted’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view his memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Grace by visiting: http://www.projectgracemaine.weebly.com/giving.html.

