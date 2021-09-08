PORTLAND – George T. Bowers, of Portland, 79, died, Sept. 2, 2021, of cancer.

He was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa., George was an Army veteran having served in Vietnam during the war He was a fisherman and a brick mason in Jonesport and Colombia Falls George loved nature and spent many hours in the woods. He was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter: Sean, Peter, and Corrina Albright, and his sister, Joan Mariotti. He was the loving son of the late Eugene and Florence Bowers, and the brothers who have gone on before him: Frank and Mike.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Nathan R. Bowers and Morgan W. Bowers

His ashes will be interred at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Philadelphia. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to:

Northern Light

Homecare & Hospice

50 Foden Road

Portland, ME 04106

Guest Book