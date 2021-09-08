There will be no more outdoor concerts at the Maine Savings Pavilion venue in Westbrook this year and possibly none in the future, say the developers of the Rock Row project.
Waterstone Properties Group of Needham, Massachusetts, notified the city of Westbrook this week of its decision to discontinue shows at the 8,200-seat amphitheater in 2021 and beyond.
A copy of the developer’s letter was posted on the Nason’s Corner Neighborhood’s Facebook page Wednesday. Nason’s Corner is in Portland, near the Westbrook city line and Rock Row. The letter was signed by Brian Kaplan, project manager at Waterstone Properties Group. Kaplan could not be reached Wednesday evening.
“As owners of the 110-acre Rock Row development in Westbrook, we would like to formally notify the City of Westbrook and the Maine Department of Transportation that no further concerts or activities will take place at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row for the 2021 performance season, and beyond,” Waterstone Properties says in its letter to the city and state. “The decision to permanently suspend all performances at The Pavilion is based primarily on planned permitting and construction activities that are taking place throughout Rock Row in upcoming months, particularly those related to the announced Medical & Research Campus at Rock Row and proposed residential buildings.”
Waterstone Properties describes the Rock Row development on its website as a $600 million, 110-acre, open air streetscape of shops, restaurants, offices and residences designed around a 400-foot-wide natural quarry.
