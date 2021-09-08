GORHAM — Ciera Berthiaume became Southern Maine’s all-time leading women’s soccer scorer with her 29th career goal as the Huskies beat St. Joseph’s 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Berthiaume, a senior, had a goal and an assist to break a 20-year-old record set by Ali Hathaway, who was present in the crowd.

Catriona Gould, Emma Forgues and Katie Lynch also scored for USM (4-0). Forgues and Sarah Lowell each had one assist.

Alexandra Southworth made 11 saves for the Monks (1-2).

BOWDOIN 11, UM-FARMINGTON 0: The Polar Bears (1-0) got a goal from 10 players in beating the Beavers (0-3) at Brunswick.

Becca Meyers scored two goals for Bowdoin and Isa Quintana and Ella Olcese each put up one goal and two assists.

UMF goalkeeper Callie Hammer made 20 saves.

COLBY 3, HUSSON 0: Alessandra Marciano, Chloe Schiff and Kerrie Verbeek scored in the first half as the Mules (1-0) beat the Eagles (1-2) at Bangor.

Emily McMaster made four saves for the shutout.

Husson goalkeeper Hannah Kenney stopped six shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 5, UM-FARMINGTON 1: The Mules (2-0) picked up a win against the Beavers (2-2) at Waterville behind two goals and an assist from Lillian Kistner.

Sandrine Brien, Megan Rittenhouse and Pernilla Shaw also scored for Colby and Jackie Hill notched an assist. Emily Loeb made two saves in net.

Alex Bessey scored for UNF. Goalkeepers Grace DiMarco and Katelyn Rouleau combined for seven saves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, THOMAS 1: Meghan Hill, Megan Mourmouras and Cailin Seavy scored for the Monks (1-0) in a win over the Terriers (0-2) at Waterville.

Goalie Kassidy Collins made two saves in the shutout.

Britany Gregoire scored for Thomas. Brennan Pinto made five saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ALABAMA: Alabama transfer guard Nimari Burnett will miss the season after having surgery on his right knee.

Coach Nate Oats said Burnett had successful surgery Tuesday, performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore transferred from Texas Tech, where he played in 12 games as a freshman before opting to enter the transfer portal. He was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »