A Cape Air plane that took off from the Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head Thursday morning crashed during heavy rain in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in the afternoon, sending the pilot and six passengers to the hospital.

Cape Air stated on its website that the incident occurred with Flight 2072 that was flying from Logan Airport in Boston to the Provincetown Municipal Airport. The twin-engine Cessna 402 had departed from Owls Head at 7:11 a.m. Thursday, landed at Logan at 8:12 a.m. and departed for Provincetown at 3:04 p.m., according to a flight data site.

“Upon landing at the Provincetown Airport, the plane exited the runway. Six passengers and one crew member were onboard. Emergency crews are onsite and we will provide more details as they become available,” Cape Air stated shortly after the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m.

The pilot was Piet Dykstra of Appleton. He was taken to the burn unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The injured were initially taken to the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The conditions of the pilot and passengers had not been released Thursday night.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse stated on his Facebook page that he had spoken to the town’s police chief.

“A Cape Air flight with six passengers was landing in Provincetown and the weather caused an issue with the landing, causing it to crash. Thankfully, there are no fatalities, and all six passengers and the pilot have been transported to the hospital. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the town manager stated.

The Cape Cod Times reported that the plane was in the woods off Race Point Road and that the neighboring Truro Fire Department brought a vehicle to provide water to douse a fire to assist Provincetown’s department.

The twin-engine aircraft seats six to 10 passengers.

Cape Air said it’s working with the National Transportation Safety Board and local authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

