The Peregrine Falcon is thought to be the fastest animal on earth. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, York County Audubon will present a Zoom program entitled: Peregrine Falcon Restoration in Acadia National Park. The presentation features park ranger Patrick Kark.

The peregrine falcon was one of the first species to be listed under the federal Endangered Species Act, and the species’ recovery is one of the act’s greatest success stories. Acadia National Park has a storied history in the Peregrine Project. Kark will discuss this success story and tells of the places Acadia’s falcons have impacted far outside the park’s borders.

Acadia also hosts the Cadillac Mountain Hawkwatch which is in its 27th counting season this fall. Find out how Cadillac fits into the larger network of raptor migration monitoring sites across the continent. Unlike other watch sites, Cadillac Mountain usually gives viewers unusual perspectives of birds that might include face-to-face photos of raptors that cross the highest mountain on the eastern seaboard.

Kark came to Maine in 2014 as Acadia’s raptor intern. He has worked eight seasons at the park as an ornithology park ranger and is currently working as a visual information specialist for the park.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but advance registration is required. To register, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.

York County Audubon is making a contribution to The Peregrine Fund. for more information or to donate, visit www.peregrinefund.org.

Arundel plans annual Heritage Day celebration

The Arundel Historical Society will host its 8th annual Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 18. It will be held at the society’s North Chapel Common at the corner of Limerick Road and Route 111(Alfred Road) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free and organizers, in a Sept. 2 news release, describe it as a “relaxed, family-friendly event.”

Heritage Day is a community celebration of the rural history and legacy of the people of Arundel. The event features farm animals, functioning antique engines, spinning and weaving, historical displays and a Reminisce Tent. Returning again will be the 3rd Maine Infantry Co., a Civil War encampment demonstrating living history of life in the early 1860s.

Crafters will be there with a variety of crafts and the day will include games and activities for kids as well as music and food. The popular apple pie baking contest (entry deadline at noon) will provide pies to sample after the contest. A ladies skillet toss and a cornhole contest are also on the schedule. There will also be information booths from local organizations.

According to the historical society, “Heritage Day is a wonderful time for people to get caught up with neighbors and for folks from other towns to get to know more about local history and what makes Arundel such a great community in which to live.”

Spurling to host fall market

After hosting a successful summer maker’s market, Spurling Fitness has decided to continue supporting local crafters and artisans by offering a fall

West K Best Days Market. The market will be held on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Spurling Infinity Center parking lot located at 1 Alewive Park Road, West Kennebunk.

The market includes woodworking items, hand-sewn goods, pottery, jewelry, paintings and more. The first fall market will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 and will run for six weeks with the last event scheduled for Oct. 17.

For more information, call Melanie Smith at 207-467-3757.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks artists for 2022 exhibits

Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit during the 2022 calendar year in the Speers Gallery. The gallery hosts exhibits in a variety of mediums including photography, textile arts and mixed media assemblages in addition to renditions in oil, pastel, enamel oil, encaustic, pen and ink and watercolor.

The application process is open to either individual or group shows. Applications must be received by Oct. 15, 2021, to be considered for exhibition in 2022. The submitted applications will compete in a juried review conducted by an art committee consisting of members from the library and art communities. Upon completion of the review, applicants will be contacted regarding the committee’s decisions. Application forms are available at the library or by visiting the library’s website, https://kennebunklibrary.org/galleryspeers.asp.

Rotary Club of Wells announces 22nd annual golf tourney

Rotary Club of Wells will host its 22nd annual Chuck Cumming Memorial Golf Tournament at Old Marsh Country Club. The tournament has raised more than $100,000 to provide critical funding for a variety of projects including the Wells Recreation Department, Cure for Cancer, a children’s playground and scholarships for graduating seniors.

This year, all proceeds will benefit ongoing community projects, including scholarships for students and funding to help underserved families’ services at the Wells Food Bank.

“Making a positive impact and creating opportunities is vital to the mission of Rotary,” said Danielle DeFelice, club president, in a Sept. 2 email. “We are pleased to be able to offer support and resources to this year’s recipients.”

For more information or to register, visit www.wellsrotary.com and click on Golf Classic or call Rick Coyne at 207-251-2119.

Kennebunkport Legion Post to host free barbecue

American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport will host a free drive-through barbecue on Friday, Sept. 10. The drive-through event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Donations are welcome.

The menu features pulled pork, smoked chicken, beans, bratwurst pieces, potato salad, coleslaw, jalapeno cornbread and desert. The Legion Post is located at 102 Main St., Kennebunkport (across from the police station). For more information, call 967-2400.

Library’s annual meeting scheduled

Kennebunk Free Library last week announced the date for its annual meeting of the Kennebunk Free Library Association. Pursuant to Kennebunk Free Library Association by-laws, the annual meeting of the association will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Boards of trustees’ meetings are typically held on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Hank’s Room, with the exception of July and December, and they are open to the public. Through the pandemic the meetings are being conducted are conducting the meetings via Zoom at the 4:30 p.m. time slot.

For more information or to receive the meeting link, contact Library Director Michelle K. Conners at 985-2173 or [email protected]

Middle School of the Kennebunks Book Group to meet

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Middle School of the Kennebunks Book Group will meet in-person to chat and discuss the book. The location for September’s meeting is still to be determined. Check with Graves Memorial Library or Kennebunk Free Library for more information.

Meetings will run from 2:15 until 3:30 p.m., open to teens in the sixth to eighth grade. Snacks will be provided.

The book club is being offered by Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library and Kennebunk Free Library. Hosts will be Terri Bauld from Graves Library and Jon Roy from Kennebunk Free Library. In September, the group will read “The Unteachables” by Gordon Korman. Stop by either library to pick up a copy of the book.

Participants are asked to sign up in advance by calling either Graves Library, 967-2778, or Kennebunk Free Library, 985-2173. Participants should read the book in advance of the meeting.

Brick Store Museum puts out call for holiday artisans

The Brick Store Museum supports local artists and crafters through a variety of opportunities year-round. This fall, especially, it calls for entries to two holiday gatherings at the museum: The All Souls’ Walk, with its new Halloween Fair offering on Oct. 23; and the Holiday Showcase, running Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

Local crafters, artists, chefs and creators are encouraged to apply.

The museum’s new Halloween offering comes during its 18th annual All Souls’ Walk, a tour of Hope Cemetery occurring on Oct. 23. Vendors are invited to apply to exhibit in the museum’s courtyard (outdoors) during one of the most popular events of the year. Halloween or autumn-themed art is encouraged, but not required.

The second opportunity is the museum’s Holiday Showcase, a month-long event inside the museum’s galleries. Pieces will be displayed inside the museum during the holiday showcase for sale to the public. The museum’s typical admission fee will be complimentary during the Showcase (November – December) to encourage visitation.

The event is not a booth show, but a display of local art and craft that is more like a retail pop-up store. Artists do not need to be on-site to sell their pieces, but are invited to help market the showcase by filming an About the Artist video with museum staff so that they can speak to consumers directly about their work (via video). Additionally, the Showcase will have a virtual component to help sell artists’ pieces through the museum’s online store (artists may opt out of this if they already sell online); and showcase the work via social media.

The museum highlights local arts and entrepreneurs, and offers these outlets to support local artists and the museum in this impactful year. Artists interested in participating can find more information, and application forms, on www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Kennebunkport Historical Society announces oral history project

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced an intergenerational video project designed to capture the oral history of Kennebunkport by interviewing its oldest citizens.

“We are so excited about this project and all of its possibilities,” said Kristin Haight, executive director, in an Aug. 23 news release. ““By collecting oral histories and connecting with Kennebunkport’s elders, we will be able to deepen our understanding of recent history and create valuable first-hand stories and images for future generations.”

The project will launch in September 2021 with the call for citizens over 100 years old. Frank Handlen, for example, a well-known Kennebunkport artist, sculptor and community friend, will turn 105 at the end of September and has agreed to be our first interviewee. The society will honor his life and work with a lecture by Peter Whalen on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. Details and tickets will be available to members starting Sept. 1.

October will focus on people who are in their 90s. November will seek citizens in their 80s, December: 70s, and so on. The historical society aims to build its video archive collection with the project and include our community youth as well.

Interviews will be scheduled for Tuesdays and will take place at the Townhouse School or virtually. Those who are interested or know someone who would like to participate, should contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, PO Box 1173 or email [email protected]

To participate in the oral history project, contact Kristin Haight at [email protected] or call the office at 207-967-2751. The historical society is flexible to how the interview is recorded.

