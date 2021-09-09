The Friends of Scarborough Library will host its annual book sale this weekend at the Scarborough Downs grandstand.

Public hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Friends of Scarborough Library members may shop from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; membership sign-ups will be available at the door.

Participants should bring their own bags and wear face masks. Payment will be accepted in cash or by check.

