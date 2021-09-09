Trafficking survivor featured at Potluck with a Purpose

Jasmine Marino, a survivor of human trafficking, will speak when Potluck With a Purpose meetings resume at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Summitt Church, 53 County Road (Route 22) in Gorham.

Series organizer Cindy Elder said in an announcement that Marino is an “author and redeemed child of God.”

“Jasmine shares her story in order to open our eyes to the horrendous evil of modern-day slavery and to prevent others from similar experiences,” Elder said.

Those attending are asked to bring food to share. The church will provide hand sanitizer and masks and food servers will wear masks and gloves. Park behind the building.

Faith rally for kids

First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., will kick off its Faith Exploration for Kids on Rally Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. For more information call 839-6751.

Ceremonial flag burning

Gorham will burn U.S. flags that have been retired from service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Gorham Public Works on Huston Road.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 13, 1961, that Dana Gilman was appointed as vice president of West Gorham Auxiliary Fire Department to complete the unexpired term of George Stiles, who resigned for personal reasons.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Sept. 2 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,316,469,752.46.

