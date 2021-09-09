WASHINGTON — President Biden has unveiled a new “action plan” plan to confront the COVID-19 surge that’s being driven by the spread of the delta variant. It mandates vaccines for federal workers and contractors and certain health care workers, requires employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly, lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign and recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The plan also makes recommendations on keeping schools open.
Key parts of the plan:
VACCINE MANDATES
• All federal workers and contractors must get vaccinated, with limited exceptions.
• Private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Employers must provide paid time off for vaccination.
• About 17 million health care workers in hospitals, clinics and other facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments must get vaccinated.
• Some 300,000 employees of Head Start early childhood education and other federal education programs must get vaccinated.
SCHOOLS AND EVENTS
• Governors are urged to require vaccination for school district employees.
• The federal government will continue to follow through with money for widespread testing in schools.
• Stadiums, concert halls and other venues for large events are urged to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.
BOOSTERS
• Federal agencies will lay the groundwork for a smooth booster shot campaign, starting the week of Sep. 20 – if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes or approves the boosters.
MASKS AND TESTING
• Mask requirements will continue for interstate travel and in federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration will double fines on airline, train and other travelers who refuse to mask up.
• The number of pharmacies offering free testing will be expanded to 10,000.
• Walmart, Amazon and Kroger will offer at-home COVID tests at cost, about a 35 percent savings for consumers.
COVID CARE
• The Pentagon will double military medical teams helping local hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.
• Federal agencies will boost shipments of a COVID-19 treatment known as monoclonal antibodies by 50 percent. Medical teams will be dispatched to help administer the treatments.
ECONOMY
• Top loan amounts for small businesses affected by the pandemic will be increased to $2 million from $500,000 currently.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Michael Constantine of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ dies at 94
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Fernandez knocks off No. 2 Sabalenka in semifinals
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Yankees place Taillon on IL; Britton gets Tommy John surgery
-
Local & State
Members of Maine’s congressional delegation react to president’s sweeping vaccination mandate
-
Local & State
Cape Air plane that departed Owls Head airport crashes in Provincetown
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.