PROMOTIONS

Lex Meagher has been promoted to executive vice president of Kennebunk Savings. Meagher previously served as senior commercial credit officer. He joined the bank in 2011 after receiving his law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and clerking for the Maine Superior Court and Supreme Court.

Betsy Libby has been named president of Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Libby joined CMCC in 2006 and had been serving as interim president since last September. She previously served as vice president and dean of academic affairs, dean of student services, director of admissions and an adjunct faculty member.

University Credit Union has named Jenn Deschene and Lesley Ridge as community engagement managers. Deschene joined the credit union in 2017 as branch manager on the campus of the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Deschene is a skilled financial services professional and Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor. Ridge, of Portland, previously served as campus branch manager of the USM Brooks Student Center location. Ridge joined University Credit Union in 2011 and is a certified credit union financial counselor.

Cross Insurance has announced the promotion of Eric Jermyn to president of employee benefits for Cross Insurance in Portland. Jermyn most recently served as president of Cross Benefit Solutions.

NEW HIRES

The Portland Conservatory of Music has hired David Cosgrove as associate director of development and marketing. Cosgrove previously served as executive director of the Butler County Symphony Orchestra in Pennsylvania for four years.

Otelco has announced new hires in its Maine offices. Liza Quinn has joined the company as a product manager in its New Gloucester office. Quinn’s background is in the energy and telecommunications sectors. Zachary Ouellette, of Brewer, has joined the company as a technical support technician in Bangor. Ouellette worked for three years as an IT technician at Northern Maine Medical Center. Jonathan Rison has been hired as a technical support technician in Bangor. Vincent Pasquali, of Raymond, has returned to Otelco as a field technician in its Gray office.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

John Sustersic has joined the board of directors for The Portland Conservatory of Music. Sustersic, of Falmouth, is a senior research scientist at BBN Technologies.

Carissa Robb, president of Constant, has been elected to the board of the National Automotive Finance Association.

Portland Ballet has appointed four new members to its board of directors. Ryan D’Wolff Munro, of Westbrook, is currently the head of strategic partnerships for the robotics division at DoorDash. Diane Mutagoma is a legal recruiting coordinator, working with Bernstein Shur in Portland. Risa Oganesoff Heersche is a partner at Educational Directions. Aaron Sharabaika is a managing director and chief executive of Tolerance Capital in New Hampshire.

