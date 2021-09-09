South Portland Fire Rescue will hold a 9/11 Memorial at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cash Corner station, 260 Main St. Speakers at the hour-long event will include fire and city officials, and announcements will be made by the dispatch center to recognize the times that the twin towers were hit.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will mark the day with a ceremony at 8:15 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office 9/11 Memorial at 36 County Way in Portland. The ceremony will feature bagpipes, a speech from a retired Secret Service Agent who accompanied President George W. Bush to ground zero on Sept. 14, 2011, and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Masks are required.

The Scarborough and Portland fire departments are hosting blood drives in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this Saturday.

Scarborough will hold its drive at the Scarborough Public Safety Building at 839 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Portland’s will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Portland Elks Lodge at 1230 Congress St. Face masks are required.

Making an appointment is highly encouraged, which can be done at RedCrossBlood.org, by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and using the Sponsor Code “MEREMEMBER911.”

