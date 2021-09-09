The new head coach of the Maine Celtics already has tasted basketball success at the Portland Expo.

Jarell Christian was head coach of the Capital City Go-Go – then the nascent G League affiliate of the NBA’s Washington Wizards – during a tight game at the Expo in early January 2019. Christain successfully challenged a three-point play in overtime by Maine’s P.J. Dozier, which resulted in Dozier fouling out. Capital City was able to maintain its lead in what would become a 105-104 victory.

“It was a bang-bang play that could have gone either way,” Christian said of the block-to-charge reversal, “but the one thing I always remember about the Expo is the crowd engagement. Obviously, New Englanders love their sports teams, and it’s no different there in the Expo. It was a tough environment to come in and compete.”

Christian, 35, was announced Thursday as the new head coach of the Maine Celtics. He takes over from Darren Erman, now entering his second season as an NBA assistant with the New York Knicks.

Christian earned a promotion after one season in the G League (the Go-Go went 25-25) and spent the past two years as an assistant to Washington head coach Scott Brooks before the Wizards decided in June to go in a different direction.

Before joining the Wizards organization, Christian spent four years as a G League assistant with the Oklahoma City Blue. He grew up in a town of 18,000 (New Kent, Virginia) and played Division III basketball at Emory & Henry College in western Virginia before becoming an assistant at his alma mater and two other schools, Tusculum and Randolph-Henry.

He has an older brother, Jamion, who is the head men’s basketball coach at George Washington University after leading both Mount St. Mary’s and Siena to NCAA tournament berths. Their father, John Christian, was a two-time national champion sprinter at Virginia State University who went on to teach and coach for over four decades at Charles City County High School. His team won a state championship in 1995 despite not having a track on campus.

“My mom is a retired special education teacher,” Jarell Christian said during an introductory videoconference call. “So I come from a family of educators and teachers, and that’s really the foundation of how I coach.”

Professional basketball has been absent from the Expo since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced cancelation of a season in which the Maine Red Claws seemed assured of returning to the playoffs and drew large crowds eager to see 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall.

The team subsequently changed its name to the Maine Celtics to better align with its NBA parent club in Boston, which opted against fielding a G League team last winter.

Speaking from his home in Bristol, Virginia, Christian said he is eager to bring his family (he is married with two young boys, and a baby on the way) to Maine and join the Celtics organization. He expressed gratitude to Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Boston’s new head coach, Ime Udoka.

Remy Cofield, general manager of the Maine Celtics, lauded Christian’s demeanor, professionalism and ability to connect with players.

“We’re excited to have Jarell,” Cofield said. “He brings enthusiasm and the experience of developing younger guys.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous