NEW YORK — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday because of left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.

Going into Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays, the Yankees had lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. A 6-3 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first AL wild card, and the Blue Jays were just 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees.

Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of a start Monday, when he pitched three-run ball over seven innings in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He had a PRP injection and was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday, Boone said. He’s hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there’s a chance he only misses one start.

There isn’t concern that Taillon would worsen the injury by pushing it, Boone said.

“It sounds worse than it is, but his body is going to tell us what he’s able to handle,” he added.

Taillon is 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA over 27 starts in his first season with the Yankees. Prior to this year, he hadn’t pitched since May 1, 2019, while with Pittsburgh because of Tommy John surgery.

Britton was operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed. Boone was uncertain about a timetable for Britton’s return, although the typical Tommy John surgery recovery is 12-18 months.

Britton, 33, was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games this season and last pitched Aug. 19. New York has already picked up the $14 million option of Britton’s contract for 2022. He can become a free agent after that.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 1: Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and Oakland won at home.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp put the A’s ahead with a run-scoring triple against Reynaldo López (3-2) in the second. The White Sox tied it when Jose Abreu singled home Cesar Hernandez in the third, giving him 104 RBI.

Oakland answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third. López attempted to pick off Starling Marte at second base, but his throw went into center field, allowing Marte to score and Matt Olson to go from first to third. Matt Chapman then drove in Olson with a sacrifice fly.

CARDINALS 2, DODGERS 1: Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against visiting Los Angeles.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.

O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the left-field wall, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.

The blast made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role.

