CARIBOU and BANGOR – Joyce Ouellette, 86, died peacefully Sept. 3, 2021 at Ross Manor in Bangor, with her family by her side.She was born in Caribou, May 28, 1935, the daughter of Victor and Rose (Longley) Bouchard. Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Caribou High School where she became an accomplished majorette and led the squad and Caribou High School band in parades and sports events. She took much pride in her work as a secretary for over 20 years at the Maine Bag Company. She worked with and knew all of the farmers in Aroostook County and brought joy and laughter to these hard-working people. Each year she took the summers off to be with her family. She was never afraid of hard work and helped build the family’s beautiful summer camp on Little Madawaska Lake with her husband Edward. She always welcomed friends and family to share this special piece of The County. The County was a place she always called home. Her nieces and nephews were like her very own children to her. They brought so much love and laughter to her with frequent visits throughout her life. She created so many wonderful memories for all who knew her with her delicious French Canadian cooking and by being the life of the party at many family gatherings. Her sense of humor was with her to the end of her days. Her last loving smile was looking into the eyes of her great grandchild Henry Edward. She was very active in her communities – both in Caribou, and in Spring Hill, Fla. In Caribou, she was a member of Sacred Heart and Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Joyce also was a member of the St. Francis Cabrini Church and the Maine Club in Spring Hill, Fla. Florida is where she realized that golf was a frustrating game and found no great pleasure in chasing a little white ball for hours at a time. She enjoyed 63 wonderful years with her husband, Edward Ouellette, he was the center of her universe, until his death on Sept. 5, 2015. Joyce is survived by their three children, Colleen Blanchette of Orrington, Gerard Ouellette and his wife Debora of Brewer, Jac Ouellette and her wife Celine Godin M.D., of South Portland, her sister, Lorina Bouchard of Caribou, five grandchildren, Denise LaChance and her husband Jamie of Bothell, Wash.; Benjamin Blanchette and his wife Jessica of Dacula, Ga.; Erin Kerns and her husband Dave of Ellsworth, Jesse Ouellette and his wife Danielle of Boston, Jacob Ouellette and wife Caroline of Quincy, Mass.; nine great-grandchildren, Rylie and Emma LaChance, TJ and Amelia Blanchette, Dylan, Andrew and Henry Kerns, Lucas and Nora Ouellette and her loving nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, and four siblings, Dale Bouchard, Ralph Bouchard, Patricia Plourde, and Mavis Plourde. Friends may call at the Mockler Funeral Home, Friday, Sept.r 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., at the Parish of the Precious Blood Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Caribou. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Sylvia Ross and Engle Place staff for all the love and care they provided her these past two years. http://www.mocklefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers please donate to Northern Light Hospice, 885 Union St. Suite 220, Bangor, ME 04401

