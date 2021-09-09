Portland city officials are considering a temporary program that would provide additional property tax relief for seniors until a new state tax deferral option goes into effect next year.

The consideration of a “bridge” program to help seniors on fixed incomes pay their property taxes and avoid liens comes at as the city completes a revaluation that doubled or tripled the value of homes in some parts of Portland.

The city council’s finance committee will meet Thursday to talk about the proposed program and hold a public hearing.

Portland’s first revaluation in 15 years took place as home prices soared across the city and the state in general. While many Portlanders saw their tax burden fall because of the revaluation, the fiercely competitive real estate market and spiking tax assessments in some neighborhoods is expected to make it difficult for others to stay in their homes. Homeowners on the peninsula, especially the East End, saw the largest increases.

Brendan O’Connell, the city’s finance director, said staff is proposing a bridge program to help qualifying seniors until a tax relief law that was signed by Gov. Janet Mills in July goes into effect in the FY23 tax year. Portland lobbied at the state level in support of the law, which defers property taxes for eligible homeowners until their homes are sold at a later time. Under that program, the state will pay the municipality any property taxes due and place a lien on the property, but not foreclose on the loan so the owner can remains in their home as long necessary.

The new law reinstates the state’s property tax deferral program, which was in place from 1989 to 1991. It allowed the state to pay the property taxes of those who qualify, then be reimbursed by the estate when the property owner or owners pass away or sell their home.

The state is using $3.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to establish the Senior Tax Deferral Revolving Account through fiscal year 2023. After that year, default funding will come from the HOME Fund through the MaineHousing, the state’s housing authority.

O’Connell said that program is a win-win for everyone, but the city can take steps until it goes into effect to help seniors who are struggling to pay their property tax bills now.

“We want to make sure none of these seniors are getting liens because if you have a lien on your home, you don’t qualify for the state program,” he said.

The first component of the bridge program recommended by city staff is an increase to the Portland Senior Tax Equity Program, or “P-STEP,” that was passed by the city in 2017 for residents over 62 years old. Last year, 180 property owners qualified for the program.

Under the proposal, the reimbursement amounts for the program would double from a maximum of $900 to $1,800 and applied directly to property taxes due. This will cost an estimated $100,000 to the city in the 2022 Fiscal Year.

The second component of the plan — creating a bridge program for those who would qualify for the new state program — requires significant additional administrative effort, but is critical for those in need, according to O’Connell. To do that, property taxpayers who meet the state criteria would be put on a customized payment plan utilizing all available resources, including P-STEP, to provide a repayment bridge to Fiscal Year 2023 when the state deferral program is available.

The finance committee is expected to discuss and vote on the proposal on Thursday. It will then go to the city council, which needs to approve the plan because it involves a change to the city ordinance to increase the maximum payment.

This story will be updated.

