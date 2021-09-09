A rabies vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Fort Williams Park picnic shelter in Cape Elizabeth.

The clinic will provide pets with rabies vaccines at no-to-low cost to promote rabies prevention awareness. Pets must be on leash or in carriers.

The clinic is made possible with the support of the Veterinary and Rehabilitation Center of Cape Elizabeth, the town of Cape Elizabeth, Boehringer Ingelheim and the Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 2023.

For more information, contact Veterinary and Rehabilitation Center of Cape Elizabeth at [email protected] or 799-6952.

