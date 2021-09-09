Here are some southern Maine events planned for Saturday to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the sacrifices made by first responders.

ALFRED

A memorial ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the courthouse lawn in Alfred. Flags will be lowered by the York County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, Taps will be played by George Salzar and Acton resident Elias Thomas will sing the National Anthem. The courthouse bell will be tolled and a wreath will be laid during the ceremony.

BIDDEFORD

A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mechanics Park in Biddeford.

CAPE NEDDICK

Television journalist Katie Couric will join philanthropist Donato Tramuto and his partner Jeff Porter from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cliff House in Cape Neddick. They will observe the 20th anniversary of the Tramuto Foundation, which was created in memory of three friends who died in the attacks and awards college scholarships to graduating seniors who have overcome challenges in their lives.

GORHAM

The Stephen Ward 9/11 Memorial 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run will be held on Saturday at the Gorham Recreation Department’s Shaw Gym on South Street. The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. The event benefits the Stephen G. Ward Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established after Ward died in the 9/11 terrorist attack. Ward was a graduate of Gorham High School and the University of Maine and was working on the 101st floor of the North tower of the World Trade Center.

PORTLAND

Portland city officials along with members of the Portland Fire Department and the Portland Police Department will gather at Fort Allen Park on Saturday for a remembrance ceremony scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Frank Clark will participate in a wreath laying ceremony followed by a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to attend a 20th Anniversary remembrance ceremony beginning at at 8:15 a.m. at its offices on 36 County Way in Portland. The ceremony will feature as guest speaker a retired Secret Service agent who accompanied former President George W. Bush to ground zero three days after the attack in New York City. The event will be held outside, but masks are required.

SOUTH PORTLAND

A memorial event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Cash Corner Fire Station, 360 Main St., South Portland. Police, fire and other city officials will speak.

Information about other local events should be emailed to [email protected]

