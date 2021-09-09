OLD ORCHARD BEACH — There will be a three-way race for two, two-year Town Council seats in the Nov. 2 election.

Turning in nomination papers by the Friday, Sept. 3 deadline to appear on the ballot were incumbent Town Councilors Jay Kelley and V. Louise Reid, and former Town Manager Larry Mead.

Reid was assistant town manager in Old Orchard Beach for many years before her retirement a year ago. She ran unopposed last year to fill one year remaining on an unexpired Town Council term.

Mead retired as town manager earlier this year.

For two, three-year RSU 23 Board of Director seats incumbent David Boudreau is seeking re-election and Craig Evans is throwing his hat into the ring. Current member Michelle Violette is not on the ballot.

Town Council and RSU 23 School Board candidates run at-large in Old Orchard Beach, with the top vote-getters being elected.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: