1. Scarborough: Many coaches call the Red Storm – who made appearances in four of the past five Class A state finals – the team to beat this fall. The Red Storm are a veteran squad with eight seniors. Freshman outside hitter Natalie Moynihan, who has been playing club or middle school volleyball for six seasons, should bolster a strong team.

2. Yarmouth: The Clippers were winners of the Class B state title five times between 2011 and 2019, including the past two postseasons. Yarmouth has veterans in seniors Sophie Dickson (setter), Allie McClafferty (outside hitter) and Tristen Rogers (opposite). Senior outside hitter Elena Miller will be an anchor on defense.

3. Gorham: The Rams reached their first Class A state final in 2018 and could make a run for it again. They feature senior outside hitter Ellie Perry, sophomore outside Amber Bretton and senior hitter Ainsley Christianson, who recorded 70 digs and 19 aces in the 2019 season.

4. Biddeford: The Tigers are known as a scrappy, relentless club, and that tradition should continue this fall. With just three seniors on the varsity, they’re a young squad, but they’ve already gelled with sophomore setter Danielle Emerson, senior Audrey Kaminski – who can play anywhere – and juniors Charlotte Donovan (outside hitter), Baylor Wilkinson (middle) and Laura Perreault (opposite). They last played in the state final in 2012.

5. Cape Elizabeth: Cape has played in the Class B state finals in each of the past three postseasons, winning the title in 2017. They have junior outside hitter Amy Rasco, a starter since her freshman year, and six seniors, including Madalynn Vaine (middle hitter), Annaliese Rudberg (outside hitter) and Maeve McQueeney (setter).

