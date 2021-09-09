The events of September 11, 2001, will be remembered locally in Biddeford Saturday afternoon and countywide, with a morning ceremony on the lawn of York County Court House in Alfred that day.

In Biddeford, ceremonies will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Mechanics Park.

In Alfred, people will gather at 8:30 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Flags will be lowered by the York County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, Taps will be played by George Salzar, and Acton resident Elias Thomas will sing the National Anthem.

The courthouse bell will toll.

Special presentations and remarks have been scheduled.

A wreath will be laid.

A reading of the events of that day 20 years ago, when two aircraft hijacked by terrorists were deliberately crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, a third at the Pentagon and the fourth, in a farm field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, will be conducted. About 3,000 people in all died that day, including 343 New York City firefighters and 60 city and port authority police.

