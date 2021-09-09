BIDDEFORD — The University of New England, with a campus in Biddeford, has once again been named the number one college or university in Maine for graduates to get jobs, according to Zippia, a website to help recent college graduates with their career choices.

This is the fourth year in a row that UNE has been given the distinction.

Zippia analyzed data from the Department of Education College Scorecard to make its determinations, using the database to search for the college in each state with the highest listed job placement numbers 10 years after graduation.

UNE boasts an impressive job placement rate of nearly 94 percent.

UNE President James Herbert, Ph.D., says that an institution’s ability to prepare students for employment is often a deciding factor for students and their families when deciding where to attend college.

“This is yet another external validation of something we know well at UNE: our unique educational experience provides students with exceptional preparation for not only for their first job upon graduation, but also for continued development throughout their careers,” Herbert said. “Our emphasis on the marriage of traditional classroom academics with hands-on, team-based experiential training in internships, fieldwork, research, and clinics creates a remarkable return on investment.”

The analysis by Zippia included both public and private, nonprofit schools that offer four-year bachelor’s degrees.

In addition, for the seventh consecutive year, the University of New England has been named by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for an undergraduate college degree in its annual college guide, “The Best 387 Colleges.”

The Princeton Review’s selective list features only the top percentage of four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. It is the milestone 30th year of the popular guide’s publication.

The education services company selected institutions of higher education based on information from school administrators plus input from students and school rating scores in eight categories, including Financial Aid.

The Princeton Review praises UNE’s location, preparation for careers in health care and the sciences, experiential learning, small class size, personalized attention from professors, and friendly atmosphere as attributes noted by surveyed students.

UNE President James Herbert, Ph.D., said that inclusion in the guide speaks to UNE’s continued success in providing quality educational experiences while weathering the continued challenges of the higher education landscape.

“It is an honor to be included in The Princeton Review’s annual guide to best colleges, now for the seventh year,” Herbert said. “Times were difficult for institutions of higher education even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but, as these rankings show, UNE has held strong in its commitment to providing an exceptional education that prepares students for the workforce while providing them with the habits of mind to be well-rounded citizens with a deep sense of purpose.”

Vice President of University Admissions Scott Steinberg said that the acknowledgement by The Princeton Review is a great honor and a testament to UNE’s ability to thrive during challenging times.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be included in these rankings of the nation’s very best colleges and universities, and it is noteworthy that we are sustaining this level of excellence year after year,” Steinberg remarked. “Our faculty and professional staff take great pride in the quality of the education and experiences we provide to our students. We are very pleased that UNE continues to be ranked among the very best schools in the country, an affirmation of UNE’s ongoing strength of which we can all be proud.”

