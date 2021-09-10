This summer, Julia and I were happy to celebrate the Scarborough Land Trust in person at their annual Broadturn Farm dinner fundraiser. We were grateful that the Trust kept tails open throughout the pandemic, but it was meaningful to be right on the farm with people committed to protecting Scarborough’s special ecosystem.

At our table was Eddie Woodin, owner and president of Woodin & Co. and a longtime supporter of environmental causes. He was a key part of the 2009 campaign to end pesticide use in Scarborough and now consults across the country to help towns protect their own local environments. The annual tour of his chemical-free garden is a popular, local event.

Eddie is also an avid birder. Birds’ presence or absence in the landscape speaks to overall health of the environment. So one of his favorite places to visit is the Pleasant Hill Preserve, a critical wetland habitat for migrating birds. It abuts the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, named after another heroic advocate for ceasing the use of pesticides.

“It’s a substantial place to walk and it has clarity with the open skies,” Eddie said. “In the spring, it’s a terrific habitat for the migrating woodcock, which is a threatened species. You can hear it whinnying and watch this spectacular, tumbling, courtship flight high in the air. Then there’s the bobolink. They migrate from Brazil, and there they are, walking in our grasslands right in Scarborough.”

In the winter, Eddie watches for barred owls, bald eagles and several hawk species. Songbirds visit to gather berries, important nutrition in these bare months.

“Why did God make leaves green and the sky blue and the earth brown?” Eddie asked. “Well, there have been studies about how just looking at the color green does remarkable things for people, improving health outcomes even. Everyone needs to be able to get outside.”

We agree. We want everyone to have free, open access to these beautiful places forever, which is why we are donating $250 from every sale we close this year to help SLT acquire their next parcel along the Nonesuch River. Visit scarboroughlandtrust.org or call 207-289-1199 to learn more about the campaign and donate.

Thinking about buying or selling? We would love to hear about your plans, no matter what stage they are in. Call 207-838-1651 or send an email to [email protected].

