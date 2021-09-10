CHICAGO — Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his start on Sunday.

A Boston Red Sox spokesman confirmed the result on Friday morning, two days before the seven-time All-Star was to face the White Sox in Chicago.

The result is yet another setback for the 32-year-old left-hander, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Since returning Aug. 14, Sale is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA.

It’s also a setback for the Red Sox, who entered Friday with a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL’s top wild-card berth.

Sale is the 10th Red Sox player to test positive for the virus since Aug. 27. There are still eight other players — including shortstop Xander Bogaerts, reliever Matt Barnes and starter Nick Pivetta — on the COVID-19 injured list. Some could rejoin the club this weekend.

It is unclear who will pitch for the Red Sox on both Saturday (Pivetta’s scheduled turn in the rotation) and Sunday. Pivetta, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, is a candidate to pitch if he is asymptomatic and cleared by Major League Baseball. Righty prospect Connor Seabold is in Chicago as part of Boston’s taxi squad and is a candidate to make his big-league debut; rookie righty Kutter Crawford could also make another start.

