SCARBOROUGH — Back-to-back long drives by Bonny Eagle at the end of the first half and start of the second half didn’t produce any points Friday night against Scarborough, but the two long drives achieved an important goal as far as Scots Coach Kevin Cooper was concerned.
By maintaining possession for 13 minutes and 10 seconds of consecutive playing time, the Scots kept Scarborough’s offense off the field, which meant the ball wasn’t in the hands of Jayden Flaker.
“We want to be able to run the ball. When you’re playing a team with a guy as explosive as Flaker, you want to possess (the ball). You want to take time off the clock. We were moving the ball. Time was ticking,” Cooper said.
Bonny Eagle (2-0) scored early, then played keep-away to take the 20-6 win over Scarborough (1-1) in a battle of two of the top teams in Class A.
“It was a great feeling to be out there and beat them,” Bonny Eagle quarterback Cam Marcello said.
In the scoreless second half, Bonny Eagle ran 32 plays to Scarborough’s 16. Zac Oja ran for 82 of his game-high 140 yards in the second half.
Scarborough Coach Packy Malia said an injury to middle linebacker Andy Lancaster made stopping the run more difficult.
“I consider (Lancaster) to be one of the best, if not the best linebacker in the state. Losing him was tough,” Malia said.
