The second week of the high school football season saw plenty of changes to the weekend schedule.
The Cony at Mt. Blue game was rescheduled due to unplayable conditions from an all-day rain Thursday, and will instead be played at 6 p.m., Monday in Farmington. Morse’s game against Mt. Desert Island was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and the Shipbuilders will instead play a different opponent in Camden Hills at 7 p.m., Saturday at McMann Field in Bath.
Maranacook’s game with Cheverus, originally scheduled for Friday night, will be played 6 p.m., Monday at Cheverus. The Black Bears had their game with Mountain Valley last week canceled due to COVID issues.
Another game, Oceanside at Old Town, was moved from Saturday to 6 p.m., Monday due to field conditions and a lack of officials.
