The Freeport Players will perform murder mystery legend Agatha Christie’s first play, “Black Coffee,” featuring Hercule Poirot, onstage at Freeport Performing Arts Center from Sept. 17-19 and again Sept. 24-26.

In the play, Sir Claud Amory has invented a dangerous weapon, and the formula is missing. Then a murder occurs. The family members, guests and staff gathered at the manor house all have motive and opportunity for theft and murder. Who did it?

The incomparable Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, and his friend, Captain Hastings, arrive, and Poirot’s “little grey cells” are put to the test. While Poirot gallantly gives credit to Inspector Japp of Scotland Yard, he cleverly solves the mystery. With dashes of comedy and romance, Christie’s play creates a superb theater experience. Just the thing for a return to the stage after a long absence.

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.. For tickets to this fascinating whodunit, visit fcponline.org. Masks are required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. All cast and crew are vaccinated, and it is recommended for attendees. Our 500-seat theater allows for social distancing. Please help us maintain contact-free delivery by purchasing tickets online. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students 18 or under. Concessions will be sold outdoors at intermission. The Freeport Performing Arts Center is located at 30 Holbrook St.

The cast of “Black Coffee” includes Bob Porzio as Hercule Poirot, Paul Kane as Sir Claud Amory, Kathleen Brainerd as Aunt Caroline Amory, Gwenyth Fraser as Barbara Amory, Karen Bombaro as Lucia Amory, Peter Nicoll as Hastings, Matthew McLaughlin as Richard Amory, Henry Quintal as Raynor, Bill Therriault as Dr. Carelli, M. White as Dr. Graham, Corinne Stanley as Tredwell, David Wallace as Inspector Japp, and Mike Powers as Constable Johnson.

The actors hail from Sanford, Portland, Freeport, Brunswick, West Gardiner, Woolwich and Augusta, and are thrilled to be back on stage in person after a year of Zoom productions.

For more information, visit fcponline.org, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: