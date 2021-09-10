AUBURN — Molly Taub scored three goals and Alexis Morin added two as Brunswick remained undefeated with a 5-0 girls’ soccer victory Friday against Edward Little.

The Dragons (3-0) raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead. Taub completed her hat trick in the second half, converting a through ball.

Edward Little is 1-2.

CHEVERUS 7, MARSHWOOD 1: Caoilinn Durkin and Annie Vigue each scored twice, and the Stags (3-0) got five unanswered in the second half to pull away from the Hawks (1-2) at Portland.

Kadynne Smith had a goal and two assists. Julia Kratzer and Olivia Bradford also scored.

Isabelle Young got the lone goal for Massabesic.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Ashleen Perkins recorded two goals and an assist for the Patriots (3-2) in a win over the Raiders (0-2) at Fryeburg.

Ellie Schlicting, Ellie Steele and West Duffy also scored for Gray-New Gloucester, and Trinity Bean chipped in with an assist.

Lou Tillmans got a second-half goal for Fryeburg.

Gray-NG keeper Isa Ross stopped five shots. Ginger Priestman made six saves for the Raiders.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, ST. DOMINIC 1: Elise MacNair scored two goals as the Seagulls (2-1) defeated the Saints (1-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Tessa Ferguson also scored and Abby Roy had two assists for OOB. Summer St. Louis made four saves.

Emma Roy scored for St. Dom’s.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, WAYNFLETE 0: Noelle Denholm and Quinn McPherson scored in the first half to start the Rangers (2-1) on their way to a win over the Flyers (0-2) in Kittery.

Keira Alessi made it 3-0 in the second half. Molly Sawtelle and Nora Gilbert each had an assist, and Olivia O’Leary needed just three saves for the shutout.

Jesse Connors stopped five shots for Waynflete.

FIELD HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 3, WINDHAM 2: Chloe Bush scored two goals, including the tiebreaker in the fourth quarter that lifted the Navigators (2-1) over the Eagles (2-2) at Falmouth.

Charlize Kelly also scored for Falmouth and assisted on Bush’s first goal.

Elizabeth Miller erased Windham’s 2-0 halftime deficit with two third-quarter goals, the second assisted by Sarah Hare.

Jenna Nunley made eight saves for Falmouth. Emma Theriault totaled nine saves for the Eagles.

