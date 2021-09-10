There will be an information session 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept.16 at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, for those who want to learn more about the Merrymeeting Gleaners.

Founded in 2016 as a pilot program of the Merrymeeting Food Council, the Merrymeeting Gleaners serves 30 anti-hunger agencies.

Gleaners harvest surplus food from local farms or farmers markets and deliver it throughout the region surrounding Merrymeeting Bay for free. They either deliver produce directly to recipients or, in colder months, they deliver processed produce that was gleaned earlier in the year and stored. To date, they have harvested over 215,000 pounds of produce.

Over the summer, the program became part of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, which allowed the gleaners to utilize the agency’s infrastructure and also bring more produce into Mid Coast Hungert’s distribution system.

Merrymeeting Gleaners is looking to expand and bring in new volunteers.

In September, the gleaners are running volunteer opportunities six days a week, requiring at least 25 volunteers.

“The Merrymeeting Gleaners would simply not exist without the hard work of our dedicated volunteers,” Program Coordinator Julia Nelson said. “They are the ones out in the field, delivering to and communicating with our recipients, and showing up in all weather conditions all throughout the year.”

Anyone who would like to join their volunteer mailing list to hear about upcoming gleaning opportunities can email Julia Nelson at [email protected]

