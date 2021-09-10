As a young person, the climate crisis is the most pressing issue of my generation. Already, we are seeing its effects: the extreme heat on the west coast, the wildfires in California, devastating storms such as Hurricane Ida; the list goes on and on. These disasters will only get worse as the climate crisis escalates, and humans are running out of time to act. Scientists have warned that by 2030, nine years from now, the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will become irreversible. In addition to these climate disasters, the country also faces urgent issues such as growing economic inequality and systemic racism.

That is why it is critical for Congress to act now to pass the budget reconciliation package along with the bipartisan hard-infrastructure bill. It is essential that this bill has investments in climate (including clean energy payment programs and tax incentives, improved access to public transportation, electrification of public buildings, creating a Civilian Climate Core, protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and ending fossil fuel subsidies). In addition to these climate-related components, the bill must also include investments in healthcare, childcare and affordable housing. It is crucial that these provisions are included, especially those relating to climate change, since this is a once-in-a-generation chance to pass significant climate legislation at the federal level. Sen. King, please support this critical investment now. For the people. For the planet. For our future.

Audrey Hufnagel,

Damariscotta

