I have been a nurse for close to 30 years. I have kept patients safe throughout the pandemic with diligent hand washing, masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, etc., and not one person has caught COVID-19 from me.

My work environment has become toxic over this vaccine mandate, making it difficult to focus on patient care. Daily emails, coercing and threatening me with job loss if I didn’t get vaccinated are a very stressful distraction.

The Nursing Code of Ethics states that nurses must respect a patient’s right to bodily autonomy and to make their own personal medical decisions. These rights pertain to all citizens and are protected by our Constitution, the Nuremberg Code and various federal laws.

The pandemic will end, but I fear what our hospitals and society will look like if we fail to protect medical freedom and informed consent for all persons.

Cindy Lynch-McNett, R.N., BSN, CAPA

Topsham

