After the events of Sept. 11, 2001, we were unified as to find those who were responsible for that horrific day. We all said, “We will never forget.”
The radical Muslims who were behind the deed were identified from photos taken at various airports. We invaded Afghanistan to root out the terrorists. After 20 years, where are we?
I believe that we are back at square one. We have forgotten the original mission. Today we have, in our government, people who are not working for our best interest. The 20 years spent in Afghanistan – and our exit – are perplexing to me.
Why did we take the troops out before extracting the people who had to leave for fear of the Taliban and their retribution? Why did we leave military equipment? Why do I feel sick inside for our country’s reputation?
The unity we all felt on the days following Sept. 11, 2001, is gone. I am saddened by the events of late. God help us.
John M. Roberts
South Portland
