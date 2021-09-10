Regarding the Sept. 3 letter to the editor by the Rev. Dr. James Gertmenian (“Sen. Collins is sold another empty promise”):
Surely he must understand, as a pastor, the sanctity of unborn life and that the unborn are human and not just an extra organ in the mother’s body.
The Bible says that God sees the unborn knit together in the womb. Everyone in our society is clamoring for their rights, but the unborn voice is not heard.
David Ryder
Portland
