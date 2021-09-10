BRUNSWICK — Gus Silverman scored the tying goal late just before halftime and Ian Clendening got the winner 10 minutes into the second half, lifting Brunswick past Edward Little 2-1 in boys soccer action Friday.

Brady Laforge made six saves for Brunswick (3-0-0).

Edward Little’s Mohamed Adow opened the scoring. EL (2-1-0) keeper Eli St. Laurent made 12 saves.

DIRIGO 3, WISCASSET 0: Dirigo jumped out a 1-0 lead in the first half and kicked in two more to shelve Wiscasset and the Cougars picked up their first win of the season in Dixfield.

Drew Collins assisted by Trenton Hutchinson at the 15:03 mark in the first half. Dirigo tallied two more goals in the second half from Dalton Hodgkins on an assist by Ethan Woods. Trenton Hutchinson closed it out on a unassisted goal.

Nate Schute made 26 saves on 29 shots for Wiscasset. Loegan Hodgkins stopped all nine shots he faced. Dirigo is 1-1 while Wiscasset is 0-2.

LISBON 7, BUCKFIELD 1: Danny Levesque scored twice and added two assists in the Greyhounds win in Lisbon.

Elijah Fullerton and Ethan Brown each had a goal and an assist for Lisbon (2-1). Caden Boone, Levi Tibbetts and Nick Perkins each had a goal while Hunter Brissette had two assists. Sean Moore made four saves.

Hunter Driscoll scored for Buckfield (2-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 5, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Molly Taub scored three goals and Alexis Morin added two as the Dragons (3-0) defeated the Red Eddies (1-2) in Auburn.

