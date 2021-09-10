HORSE RACING

BAFFERT CHARGED: The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA announced the beginning of the hearing process Friday, adding the organization believes Baffert’s conduct warrants suspension or revocation of his right to train horses or enter races at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.

Baffert was suspended by NYRA in May for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failing a postrace drug test, and he sued to get the suspension lifted. A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster. NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

In a letter dated Sept. 9 and signed by Racing Committee Chairman Stuart Subotnick, NYRA charged Baffert with conduct detrimental to the best interests of racing, health and safety of horses and jockeys and the organization’s business operations.

NYRA said retired New York State Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood will serve as the hearing officer for Baffert’s case. Fellow trainer Marcus Vitali was also charged with detrimental conduct and has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 30 to be heard by retired New York Court of Appeals judge Robert Smith.

“NYRA has a responsibility to protect the integrity of the sport of thoroughbred racing,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a statement. “We are determined to ensure the actions taken in furtherance of that goal comport with the requirements of due process, which is what the hearing rules and procedures established by NYRA provide.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to render a final verdict as part of its investigation into Medina Spirit testing positive for the steroid betamethasone. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation asked the unions of the women’s and men’s national teams to agree to equalize FIFA’s World Cup prize money on their own. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone sent an open letter Friday making the request, which called for the men’s national team to allow the USSF to reallocate a portion of FIFA’s World Cup payments to the federation to the women’s team.

“We see an opportunity to create change,” Parlow Cone wrote. “We need our men’s and women’s national teams to come together and re-think how we’ve done things in the past. To that end, we have invited the players and both players’ associations to join U.S. Soccer in negotiating a solution together that equalizes World Cup prize money between the USMNT and USWNT.”

FIFA and the men’s union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PULISIC OUT 10 DAYS: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to be out for 10 days because of a left ankle injury, Manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Pulisic was hurt on Wednesday in the United States’ 4-1 win at Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.

“Unfortunately he came yesterday on crutches,” Tuchel said, “and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days.”

Pulisic figures to miss English Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as Chesea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Chelsea said on Aug. 20 that Pulisic tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss Premier League games against Arsenal and Liverpool and then the U.S.’s World Cup qualifying opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2. The 22-year-old returned for last Sunday’s match against Canada.

Pulisic was hurt at Honduras in the 57th minute when he dribbled into the penalty area and tumbled over Maynor Figueroa, a former Wigan and Hull defender now with Major League Soccer’s Houston team. Pulisic somersaulted off both hands and landed hard.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Max Verstappen at the Temple of Speed on Friday night in the return of sprint qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Bottas’ final flying lap saw him beat Hamilton by .096 seconds in a qualifying session that set the grid for Formula One’s second-ever sprint, which will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s main race. Red Bull driver Verstappen was .411 behind the Finn, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.

Sprint qualifying had its debut at Silverstone, where Hamilton was fastest in qualifying but Verstappen topped the seven-time world champion in the sprint to take pole for the British GP. Rather than the standard format of two practices on Friday and a third practice and qualifying on Saturday, there was one practice on Friday followed by the qualifying session that determined the grid for Saturday’s sprint. There is a second practice on Saturday, too.

The sprints will be over 100 kilometers and the top three finishers will also receive points toward the championship. First place will receive three points, second place two points, and third place one point.

