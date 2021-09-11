Cole Johnson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 James Madison routed Maine 55-7 Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association football game in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The Black Bears (0-2) lost junior quarterback Joe Fagnano to a right leg injury late in the first quarter while already trailing 10-0. Fagnano was replaced by redshirt freshman Derek Robertson and did not return. Late in the game, he was seen on the sidelines on crutches, wearing a protective boot.
It’s unclear whether Fagnano’s injury will affect his availability for Maine’s home game against Merrimack next Saturday.
The Dukes (2-0) had a 517-194 advantage in yards. They capitalized on big plays, returning a blocked punt and an interception for touchdowns and scoring on two pass receptions of more than 50 yards. The 55 points were the most James Madison has ever scored against Maine.
Maine’s touchdown came in the third quarter on a 22-yard pass from Robertson to Andre Miller. Robertson completed 8 of 22 passes for 88 yards and one interception.
