Saturday was a landmark day for the Yarmouth boys’ soccer program, as coach Mike Hagerty, bottom left, won his 300th game with the Clippers, 4-0, at York. Contributed photo.

Longtime Yarmouth boys’ soccer coach Mike Hagerty hit the 300-victory milestone Saturday afternoon with the Clippers’ 4-0 win at York.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Hagerty. “It means I’ve been here a long time and I’ve had some great players. I’ve been blessed with some really good teams.”

Hagerty, who previously won 27 games as the coach of the Deering girls, took over the Yarmouth program in 1997 and in that span has led it to 10 Class B state titles, with the most recent coming in 2019.

“We have alumni in the program with (assistant coach) Justin Morrill on the bench, so it’s really nostalgic to think back to all those years,” Hagerty said. “I started 0-2 my first season and we didn’t lose another game that year.”

Hagerty doesn’t plan to stick around long enough to get to 400, but like the Clippers, you should never bet against him.

