This letter is written in response to Patty Fortula-Kohn’s Aug. 31 letter (“When it comes to COVID, whatever happened to you, we and us?”), in which she writes: “In today’s world, there is no respect shown toward one another. Why? Because our leaders show no respect toward one another.”
While good leaders should model examples of appropriate behavior, we don’t always have good leaders. We weren’t born to play “Follow the Leader” or “The Blame Game.” Each and every one of us is responsible to control our own behavior and reactions.’
If we are rude, it is because we choose to be rude. If we are kind and respectful, it is because we choose to be so.
Make your own choices, but please don’t blame others.
Liz Wisecup
Windham
