Re: “Press Herald names new city editor” (Aug. 19):

I knew of no other way than writing to your paper to let Nita Lelyveld know how much I will miss her thoughtful, often moving, columns in the Los Angeles Times (a paper I’ve read every day for decades, through multiple owners). I’m looking at her Aug. 24 farewell column as I type this. She always gave me something to think about, and I think appealed to readers’ better angels.

You’re very fortunate to have her back in Maine. She has a big heart and a kind soul, and I wish her all the best.

Pat Matzke

Huntington Beach, Calif.

