Re: “Press Herald names new city editor” (Aug. 19):

I knew of no other way than writing to your paper to let Nita Lelyveld know how much I will miss her thoughtful, often moving, columns in the Los Angeles Times (a paper I’ve read every day for decades, through multiple owners). I’m looking at her Aug. 24 farewell column as I type this. She always gave me something to think about, and I think appealed to readers’ better angels.

You’re very fortunate to have her back in Maine. She has a big heart and a kind soul, and I wish her all the best.

Pat Matzke
Huntington Beach, Calif.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles