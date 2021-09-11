Re: “Press Herald names new city editor” (Aug. 19):
I knew of no other way than writing to your paper to let Nita Lelyveld know how much I will miss her thoughtful, often moving, columns in the Los Angeles Times (a paper I’ve read every day for decades, through multiple owners). I’m looking at her Aug. 24 farewell column as I type this. She always gave me something to think about, and I think appealed to readers’ better angels.
You’re very fortunate to have her back in Maine. She has a big heart and a kind soul, and I wish her all the best.
Pat Matzke
Huntington Beach, Calif.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
‘My whole life was gone the way I knew it before’
-
Columns
Commentary: Bias against America’s Muslims must end
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t blame others for our own behavior, reactions
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: U.S. approach to climate remains grounded in September 2001
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland must move ahead with clean election initiative
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.