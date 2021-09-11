LEWISTON — One man died after jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment building at 226 Blake St. on Saturday as a fire swept through the building.

Lewiston Fire Inspector Paul Ouellette said the four-story building was heavily damaged by fire on the third and fourth floors.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m.

A call to firefighters to evacuate the building went out at 5:23 p.m. because of the conditions.

Firefighters continued to work on the fire into Saturday night.

The Red Cross was responding to assist tenants displaced by the fire.

No additional information was available at press time.

