RICHMOND — Chance Taylor scored twice to lead the Richmond boys soccer team past Sacopee Valley 3-1 on Saturday.

Max Viselli added a goal for Richmond (1-1-0) and Cole Alexander had an assist. Connor Vashon made seven saves.

Thomas Brearly scored for Sacopee Valley (2-1-0) while James Wing made 15 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Alana Hixon scored three goals and had an assist as the Bobcats (1-1) handled the Hawks (0-3) in Richmond.

Laura Brown added two goals and two assists while Lila Viselli had the other goal. Liz Johnson made three saves for the Bobcats.

Elyse Guptill made 12 saves for Sacopee Valley.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, FREEPORT 0: Grace Gray and Camden Woods scored two goals apiece to power the Capers (2-0) past the Falcons (0-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Mia Frost also scored. Abbie Homicz, Megan Conley and Kaitlyn McIntyre each had an assist.

