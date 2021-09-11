BALTIMORE — George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays. They have played eight doubleheaders, one shy of their last six seasons combined and their most in a season since also playing eight in 1982.

RANGERS 6, ATHLETICS 6: Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting Texas in Oakland, California.

Trailing 6-2 after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3).

It’s the sixth time in 76 games this season that the Rangers have come back to win after trailing going into the eighth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 15, CUBS 4: Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each hit three-run homers, and San Francisco won in Chicago for its sixth straight win.

La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBI and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50. The Giants entered 2½ games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.

La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away for its eight win in nine.

Belt went deep and doubled for the second straight day. The Giants 33-year-old first baseman has 23 homers, with 12 in his last 28 games, and 10 hits in his last 21 at-bats.

Evan Longoria had three RBI on two hits and a sac fly, while Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs. Kris Bryant had two singles, walked and scored two runs against his former team after going 0-for-3 with a walk in his emotional return to Wrigley on Friday.

NOTES

DIAMONDBACKS: Pitcher Caleb Smith has lost his appeal and will serve a 10-day suspension for the use of a foreign substance in a game.

Smith is the second major league pitcher to serve a suspension under umpires’ increased emphasis on enforcing the banned-substance rules. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Smith had his appeal hearing Sept. 7 and is not with the team on its current trip, which continued Saturday night in Seattle.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »