KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the active roster from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, and the three-time All-Pro was listed as questionable for Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Mathieu tested positive on Sept. 1, even though he was fully vaccinated, and he needed to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be eligible to play. He was still in the protocol on Friday, but is now cleared to play Sunday.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday, when asked whether Mathieu could play without a practice. “The other guys have practiced and are ready to go. If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can, he can.”

One benefit Mathieu has had is technology. The Chiefs used Zoom throughout the 2020 offseason, when the pandemic was enveloping the world, and Mathieu used the same system to take part in meetings virtually the past two weeks.

DOLPHINS: Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Miami Dolphins from the COVID-19 reserve list, making him eligible to play in the team’s opener at New England.

The Dolphins said a final determination on Jackson’s playing status will be made before Sunday’s game. He was traveling to New England separately from the rest of the team.

Jackson was listed on the depth chart entering the week as the team’s starter at left tackle. He did not practice this week after being placed on the list Monday. He needed to return two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour span before being removed from the list.

Tight end Adam Shaheen was not activated, meaning he will miss the game. Shaheen is unvaccinated and is also on the COVID-19 list for the second time this season.

