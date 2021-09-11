The New England Patriots on Saturday elevated kicker Nick Folk and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad.

Receiver Malcolm Perry was placed on injured reserve.

Folk, 36, has played 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots. After playing for New England the past two years, he was released by New England after training camp and signed to the practice squad. He made 26 of 28 field goals and 30 of 33 extra points last season.

Hoyer, 35, has played 12 seasons with the Cardinals, Texans, Bears, 49ers, Colts and two stints with the Patriots (2009-11 and ’20). He appeared in one game last year as a backup for Cam Newton, completing 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards and one interception. He was also cut at the end of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

CHIEFS: Safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the active roster from the COVID-19 list , and the three-time All-Pro was listed as questionable for Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Mathieu tested positive on Sept. 1, even though he was fully vaccinated, and he needed to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be eligible to play. He was still in the protocol on Friday, but is now cleared to play Sunday.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday, when asked whether Mathieu could play without a practice. “The other guys have practiced and are ready to go. If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can, he can.”

One benefit Mathieu has had is technology. The Chiefs used Zoom throughout the 2020 offseason, when the pandemic was enveloping the world, and Mathieu used the same system to take part in meetings virtually the past two weeks.

DOLPHINS: Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Miami Dolphins from the COVID-19 reserve list, making him eligible to play in the team’s opener at New England.

The Dolphins said a final determination on Jackson’s playing status will be made before Sunday’s game. He was traveling to New England separately from the rest of the team.

Jackson was listed on the depth chart entering the week as the team’s starter at left tackle. He did not practice this week after being placed on the list Monday. He needed to return two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour span before being removed from the list.

Tight end Adam Shaheen was not activated, meaning he will miss the game. Shaheen is unvaccinated and is also on the COVID-19 list for the second time this season.

TITANS: Tennessee will have yet another new kicker to open the season, placing Sam Ficken on injured reserve and signing Michael Badgley off the practice squad.

Ficken hurt his right groin and was added to the injury report Friday when limited at practice. The Titans signed Badgley to the practice squad the same day.

VIKINGS: Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81.

The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday. No cause was given.

Tingelhoff had to wait 31 years for induction into the Hall of Fame, finally having his enshrinement in 2015 through election by a senior committee.

Undrafted in 1962 out of Nebraska, Tingelhoff played 17 years for the Vikings. He switched from linebacker during the preseason of his rookie year to take over the anchor spot on an imposing offensive line that helped them win 10 division titles in an 11-season span from 1968-78. He was a five-time All-Pro selection.

