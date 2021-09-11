WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Nancy Anne (McAdams) Brown Midwood Phipard passed away on Sept. 2, 2021 after leading a full life, while enriching the lives of those around her. Born in Boston on Jan. 31 in 1929 to her parents William “Bill” McAdams and Jennie “Jean” Dubbs she grew up in Newton, Mass. with her two sisters, Bobbie and Patty. She was a wonderful storyteller, regaling her children and grandchildren with childhood stories about her pet collies, backyard antics, and nighttime hijinks.After attending Newton High School she spent two years at Mount Holyoke College before marrying her college roommate’s brother, Kenneth Brown. Together they raised four wonderful, if somewhat spirited children, played bridge, threw fabulous parties and spent summers in Quonochontaug, R.I. Nancy also brought her family to visit her grandparents, Carbon and Bertha Dubbs at their amazing home in Chelston, Bermuda.Nancy became very involved in the growing special education movement and was one of the founding members of the Massachusetts Association for Children with Learning Disabilities. During this time she also earned her B.A. from Wellesley College and began pursuing a masters degree at Boston College.After an amicable divorce, Nancy began a new chapter in her life, marrying Joe Midwood and working as a special educator in the Needham Public schools. Nancy and Joe then moved to Lafayette, Calif. where she took up tennis, welcomed family visits, explored new places, wrote poetry and collected antiques. Nancy purchased a summer home at the Narragansett in Kennebunk, where her children, grandchildren and their families often visited. Jeff could be seen out on his kayak, while her grandchildren would be digging in the sand or braving the cold surf.When Joe passed, Nancy moved to La Coquille Villas in Manalapan, Fla. where she helped with the annual Hospice Legends Challenge tennis tournament. Nancy met and married Harvey Phipard, enjoying years at Land’s End on Point Manalapan and traveling the eastern seaboard in his classic motor yacht, the Calypso. Her last years were split between Florida and her home in Maine, maintaining an active social life with daily breakfast with her friends in Manalapan and parties at the River Club in Kennebunkport. She was fiercely independent to the last. Nancy leaves behind her son, Christopher Brown and his wife Kimberly, her daughter, Jennifer Prigodich and her husband Richard and her son, Jeffrey Brown. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Kristyn Moore, Haley Brown, Andrew Prigodich, Katherine Prigodich, Russell Prigodich, Craig Brown, Steven Brown, Matthew Brown, Jonathan Brown and Matthew R. Brown. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey Moore, Callen Moore, Carbon Prigodich, Cadence Prigodich, Callan Prigodich, Lillian Edwards, Walter Brown and Jack Brown. Nancy was predeceased by her ex-husband, Kenneth Brown, her husbands, Arnold Joseph Midwood and Harvey Phipard; her son, Michael Brown; along with her sisters Barbara Hoyt and Patricia Trowbridge. Nancy was a dynamic individual who made an impression on everyone she met whether through her sporty convertible, dramatic jewelry or fabulous taste in decor. A master bridge player, published poet, adored mother and Nana, her family and friends will dearly miss her. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a date to be decided. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a college of your choice.

