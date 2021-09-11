YORK — Aidan Kamm made a steal and scored an unassisted goal just 24 seconds into the match, and Yarmouth gave Coach Mike Hagerty his 300th career boys’ soccer victory with a 4-0 win Saturday over York.

Matt Robichaud also got an unassisted goal midway through the first half, and Steve Fulton and Truman Peters added goals in the last nine minutes.

Yarmouth improved to 3-0. York is 1-2.

WINDHAM 2, PORTLAND 0: Connor Langstaff converted a penalty kick in the first half, then set up a second-half goal by Tyler Johnson as the Eagles (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2) in Windham.

Portland had to play with 10 men after a red card in the first half.

NOBLE 5, BIDDEFORD 3: Gunnar Sokol notched a pair of goals as the Knights (1-1-1) defeated the Tigers (1-2) in North Berwick.

Josh Fadden, Samuel Gagner and Aidan Panneton chipped in with a goal apiece.

Ayouba Fofona scored twice for Biddeford, which also got a goal from Kyle Dion.

SANFORD 2, WESTBROOK 1: Cole Adawadkar scored about 2½ minutes into overtime to lift the Spartans (1-2) over the Blue Blazes (0-2) in Westbrook.

Ridha Al Minshidawi put Westbrook ahead in the first half. Will Kiley tied it nine minutes into the second half.

DEERING 7, KENNEBUNK 1: Patricio Mowa led a balanced attack with two goals as Deering (2-1) beat visiting Kennebunk.

Abdul Al Taee, David Kita, Chandrel Magele Laza, Davonte Prom and Nick Simon Mboumbe also scored.

LAKE REGION 5, POLAND 1: Freshman Adan Chavez opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, and Jacob Chadbourne added three goals to lead the Lakers (1-1) past the Knights (0-3) in Poland.

Chavez and Braden Coyne each finished with a goal and an assist.

WAYNFLETE 8, ST. DOMINIC 2: Samir Sayed and Henry Hart each scored a hat trick as the Flyers (3-0) cruised past the Saints (0-1) at Lewiston.

Nils Burton and Bryan Stark chipped in with a goal apiece.

Pekka Halonen got both goals for St. Dom’s.

RICHMOND 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Chance Taylor scored twice to lead the Bobcats (1-1) to a win over the Hawks (2-1) in Richmond.

Max Viselli added a goal and Cole Alexander had an assist. Connor Vashon made seven saves for Richmond.

Thomas Brearly scored for Sacopee Valley, while James Wing made 15 saves.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Brady Kirkpatrick and Holden McKenney scored second-half goals to give the Eagles (2-0) a win over the Panthers (1-2) in South China.

Mohamedi Ngido scored for Medomak.

FOOTBALL

YARMOUTH 46, TRAIP ACADEMY 14: Spencer Labrecque and Jackson Daphne each rushed for three touchdowns as the Clippers (1-1) rolled past the Raiders (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Labrecque scored all of his touchdowns in the first half as Yarmouth built a 34-6 lead. He finished with 12 carries for 117 yards, while Daphne gained 140 yards on 16 carries.

TELSTAR 38, BOOTHBAY 0: Will Doyle threw four touchdown passes to Miles Lilly and also connected with him for 2-point conversion, leading the Rebels (2-0) past the Seahawks (1-1) in an eight-man game at Bethel.

Brayden Stevens added a 7-yard TD run, a conversion rush and an interception.

