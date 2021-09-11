FALMOUTH — Cape Elizabeth led from start to finish and ended Falmouth’s three-year, 31-match volleyball winning streak with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Capers (3-1) got six assists from Maeve McQueeney and four kills from Anneliese Rudberg in the first set. Rudberg had a nine-point service run in the second set, and Amy Rasco closed the victory with a kill in the third set.

McQueeney finished with 18 assists. Rudberg recorded seven kills.

Mackenzie Nichols had five blocks and three kills for the Navigators (2-1).

SANFORD/NOBLE 3, WELLS 0: Sage Study recorded nine kills, six blocks and 12 service points, and Grace Davie had 18 assists and 14 service points as the Spartans (2-1) swept the visiting Warriors (2-1), 25-6, 25-19, 25-18.

Rebecca King and Billi Bruno each made four digs for Sanford.

YARMOUTH 3, GREELY 0: Sophie Dickson had 23 assists and Brianna Torres made 12 digs as the Clippers (2-0) swept the Rangers (0-1) in Yarmouth, 25-21, 25-11 and 27-25.

Allie McLafferty chipped in with nine kills.

Darla Small made 23 digs for Greely. Olivia Talley had eight kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Emily Jacobs and Charlize Anderson each scored twice to help the Mustangs (3-0) secure a win over the Golden Trojans (1-2) in Waterboro.

Massabesic’s Micaela Jacobs converted a penalty corner late in the first quarter, assisted by Mary Duffy, to open the scoring. Emily Jacobs made it 2-0 early in the second quarter, then added a goal late in the third for a 3-1 lead before Anderson struck twice in the fourth.

Faith Tillotson and Arianna Agosto scored for Thornton.

LAKE REGION 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Kasey Johnson’s goal in the first half lifted the Lakers (2-1) over the Raiders in Naples.

GREELY 2, NYA/WAYNFLETE 1: Marisa Crowley got the tying goal in the third quarter and Meredith Brubaker scored the winner in the fourth as the Rangers (1-3) rallied past the Panthers (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Emilia McKenney put NYA ahead in the first quarter.

Greely goalie Savanna Harvey stopped three shots, while NYA’s Elli Howerton-Lynch made seven saves.

KENNEBUNK 10, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Samantha McGrath scored five goals and Rebecca Taggart added four as the Rams (3-1) rolled past the Bulldogs (0-4) in Portland.

Arah Bedard got the other Kennebunk goal, and Ariana Fourtzialis-Price made four saves.

Portland/Deering’s Hannah Caron broke up the shutout bid in the fourth quarter.

OXFORD HILLS 2, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Kaya Joseph scored her first varsity goal to help the Vikings (3-1) defeat the Windjammers (0-2) in Paris.

Molly Corbett also scored, and Ashley Campbell and Bree Heikkinen each had an assist. Gabby Wight needed only one save for the shutout.

Camden Hills goalie Theresa Hodgkins stopped nine shots.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BIDDEFORD 4, NOBLE 1: Abby Bouffard and Kaelly O’Guinn each had two goals and an assist for the Tigers (2-1) in a win over the Knights (1-2) at Biddeford.

Lexi Libby also was credited with an assist. Kerri Scott made nine saves for the win.

Mackenzie Jordan scored for Noble, and Allie Moore finished with 18 saves.

RICHMOND 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Alana Hixon scored three goals and had an assist as the Bobcats (1-1) handled the Hawks (0-3) in Richmond.

Laura Brown added two goals and two assists, and Lila Viselli also scored. Liz Johnson made three saves for the Bobcats.

Sacopee Valley’s Elyse Guptill stopped 12 shots.

YARMOUTH 3, YORK 0: The Clippers (2-1) broke a scoreless tie with 23 seconds left in the first half, then added two goals in the second half to defeat the Wildcats (2-1) in Yarmouth.

Ava Feeley set up Vada Harpool’s go-ahead goal and scored twice on long shots, the second assisted by Taylor Orenellas.

York’s Allie MacDonald made six saves.

