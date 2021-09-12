Re: “Letter to the editor: COVID vaccine is useless, and Nemitz should know it” (Sept. 5):

I’m sure that columnist Bill Nemitz (Aug. 22) can defend himself. However, as a clinician I want to offer the letter writer a class in statistics. The vaccine providers specifically state, over and over, that the vaccine may not prevent getting the illness but will prevent death.

So, instead of comparing U.S. cases with those in Israel, a more highly vaccinated country by 25 to 30 percent, you would want to compare death rates. The U.S. death rate is 1.64 percent of total cases, and Israel’s rate is 0.64 percent of deaths per total cases. If life matters, clearly being vaccinated is better.

And what’s with the name calling?

Judith Valentine, Ph.D.
author; retired clinical nutritionist
Brunswick

