FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

3. “Rock the Boat,” by Beck Dorey-Stein (The Dial Press)

4. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Lightning Strike,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

7. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

8. “Once There Were Wolves,” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books)

9. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” by Honoree Fanonne

Jeffers (Harper)

Paperback

1. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

3. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

4. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

8. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

9. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

10. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)



NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Hero of Two Worlds,” by Mike Duncan (Public Affairs)

5. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

6. “Finding The Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. “The Comfort Book,” by Matt Haig (Penguin LIfe)

8. “All In,” by Billie Jean King (Knopf)

9. “Go by Boat,” by Chuck Radis (Downeast Books)

10. “The Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

3. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

4. “Hood Feminism,” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin)

5. “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah (One World)

6. “How to Do Nothing,” by Jenny Odell (Melville House)

7. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

8. “All We Can Save,” by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katherine K Wilkinson (One World)

9. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

10. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

