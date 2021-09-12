ORONO — Delaney LaBonte scored her first career goal as Maine played to a 1-1 draw with Marist in a women’s soccer match Sunday afternoon.

LaBonte, a sophomore from York, put the Black Bears (2-1-2) ahead when she converted a loose ball in the box 15 minutes into the second half.

Amanda Caldarelli tied it less than four minutes later, scoring off a corner kick.

Kira Kutzunski stopped four shots for UMaine, while Natalie Kelchner of Marist (1-2-1) had nine saves.

BOWDOIN 9, MAINE MARITIME 0: Jamie Lau scored twice as the Polar Bears (3-1) beat the Mariners (2-4) in Castine.

Rachael Peacock, Greta Farkas, Julia Adelmann, Lynn Farquhar, Annie Pyne, Morgan Smiley and Ella Olcese also scored.

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTHWESTERN 5, UMAINE 0: Bente Baekers scored three goals and set up another as the Wildcats (6-1) routed the Black Bears (1-5) in Evanston, Illinois.

MIDDLEBURY 5, UNE 0: Erin NIcholas scored twice in the first quarter and finished with a hat trick as the Panthers (3-0) beat the Nor’easters (2-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Katie George and Hanna Medwar also scored for Middlebury.

Lindsay Pych made 10 saves and Dawn DeWeese-Moss one for UNE.

