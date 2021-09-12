Have you been hatching your escape plan? Imagine life on 75 acres in the St. John River Valley in Maine’s north woods. It’s remote, but not too remote. Fly in to two different airports, or drive up from Bangor, which is three hours away. Hospitals, grocery stores, schools and restaurants are within a 30-minute drive. A well-stocked general store is two miles away.

This stunning parcel runs from a hilltop to the edge of Long Lake. Three buildable lots include one on Long Lake with 800’ of waterfront and a connection to the public sewer system. Power and roads have been installed for all.

Miles of trails for walking, riding, or cycling traverse the land, passing by a 16-acre field and enclosed apple orchard, a cedar marsh and hardwood forest. You will spot moose, deer, snowshoe hare, bobcats, foxes and many bird species, including ruffed grouse and eagles.

The custom Katahdin Cedar Log Home was built in 2017. It has three bedrooms, two baths, a view from every room and a front porch that frames spectacular, end-of-day sunsets. 1,732 SF includes a kitchen and coffee nook, a great room with dining and living space surrounded by a catwalk and loft. Whole house generator and high-speed Internet included, plus two garages, one of them heated.

A retreat, a compound, an estate, however you use it, there’s enough space for all your people to gather when they need to, secluded and safe.

64 Maple Grove Rd. is listed by Bill Levasseur of Key Realty. Please contact Bill at 207-769-9594 or [email protected] He’d love to give visitors a personal tour of the area.

